Lutz Financial Services LLC Has $5.78 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Lutz Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,561 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,025,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $40.60 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $52.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day moving average is $41.18.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.