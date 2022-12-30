Lutz Financial Services LLC Purchases 594 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 2,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $86.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.56. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $108.58.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.