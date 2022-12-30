Lutz Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned 0.47% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $11,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 943,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,399,000 after acquiring an additional 106,212 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 321,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,731,000 after purchasing an additional 33,135 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,309,000 after buying an additional 69,928 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,022,000. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

VOOV stock opened at $140.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.03. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.18 and a 12 month high of $155.00.

