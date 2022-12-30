Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 5,612 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Lutz Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,612 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 177.5% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $135.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

