Luxurious Pro Network Token Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week (LPNT)

Luxurious Pro Network Token (LPNT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Luxurious Pro Network Token has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Luxurious Pro Network Token has a total market cap of $18.89 million and approximately $46,309.18 worth of Luxurious Pro Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Luxurious Pro Network Token token can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001955 BTC on popular exchanges.

Luxurious Pro Network Token Profile

Luxurious Pro Network Token’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,200,000 tokens. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s official message board is blog.lpntoken.io. The official website for Luxurious Pro Network Token is www.lpntoken.io. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s official Twitter account is @officiallpnt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Luxurious Pro Network Token is https://reddit.com/r/lpntokenproo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Luxurious Pro Network Token

According to CryptoCompare, “LPNT is being introduced to improve the experience of financial transactions. In simple words, a process for international transactions without any mediation is the objective of this financial revolution. LPNT is a decentralized multi-utility cryptocurrency based on ERC20 protocol of Ethereum Blockchain.TelegramWhitepaper”

