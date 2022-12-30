Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $2.68 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,512 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,836 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 91.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Comcast Stock Up 1.2 %

Comcast stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average of $35.68.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

