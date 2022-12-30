Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $874,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 109.8% in the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.5% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.43.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 518,755 shares of company stock valued at $178,180,584. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $367.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $375.25. The firm has a market cap of $348.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

