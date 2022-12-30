Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $9.12 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,427 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for about 1.6% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Salesforce by 40.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Salesforce by 114.9% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $640,566,000 after buying an additional 2,074,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 105.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after buying an additional 1,193,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $131.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $257.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.93 and a 200-day moving average of $158.91. The company has a market capitalization of $131.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $337,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,072,870,299.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,236 shares of company stock worth $27,370,002. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.