Lyell Wealth Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $707.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $927.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $698.14 and a 200 day moving average of $656.24.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.