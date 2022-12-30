Lyell Wealth Management LP Reduces Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,179,000 after buying an additional 171,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,003,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,128,000 after buying an additional 79,546 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,243,000 after buying an additional 934,829 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,122,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,669,000 after buying an additional 15,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,082,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,236,000 after buying an additional 72,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 2.6 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.13.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $410.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $403.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.08. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $664.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

