Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 1,122 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Block were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Block by 63.6% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 216,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after purchasing an additional 84,008 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Block by 42,272.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 24,941 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in Block during the second quarter valued at $313,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in Block by 7.9% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 66,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Block by 796.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,494,000 after purchasing an additional 395,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $62.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $168.63.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,871,062.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,699,339.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,871,062.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,699,339.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $224,845.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,476,428.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,535 shares of company stock worth $19,338,597 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SQ shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Block to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Block from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Block from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Block from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.85.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

