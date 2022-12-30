Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 1,574 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Lyell Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 51.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 31.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DocuSign by 34.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in DocuSign by 174.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after buying an additional 42,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Price Performance

DOCU stock opened at $55.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $157.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. On average, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

About DocuSign

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.