Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 775 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,564 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 433.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.79 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.08.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

