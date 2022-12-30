Lyell Wealth Management LP Trims Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $106.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.52. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

