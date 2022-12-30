Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Trading Up 3.5%

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.27 and last traded at $11.23. Approximately 192,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,040,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LYFT shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lyft from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Lyft from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lowered Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Lyft from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Lyft from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.41.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Lyft had a negative net margin of 32.26% and a negative return on equity of 54.39%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 6,332.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,725,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $154,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,542,904 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the third quarter worth approximately $80,839,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the second quarter worth approximately $34,868,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 46.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,430 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 54.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,011,998 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $52,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,408 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

