LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB opened at $82.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.96. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.23.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.63.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

