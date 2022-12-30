Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Down 4.3%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $283.65 and last traded at $283.74. Approximately 9,806 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,182,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $296.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDGL shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen raised their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $129.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.36.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by ($0.70). On average, equities research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -16.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, insider Remy Sukhija sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $8,224,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 7,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.18, for a total transaction of $1,919,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Remy Sukhija sold 30,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $8,224,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 683.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 18,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,822,000 after buying an additional 141,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

