Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Short Interest Update

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, an increase of 1,545.5% from the November 30th total of 299,600 shares. Approximately 12.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Shares of MGTA opened at $0.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $5.49.

Magenta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MGTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,933 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 19.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 443,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 71,249 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 12,635 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 201,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 111,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 387,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 134,283 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

