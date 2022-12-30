Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Up 3% Over Last 7 Days

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $54.07 million and approximately $118,672.95 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001783 USD and is up 5.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $57,928.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

