Maker (MKR) Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Maker token can now be bought for about $518.60 or 0.03134998 BTC on popular exchanges. Maker has a market capitalization of $507.00 million and approximately $15.88 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maker has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Maker

Maker’s launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

