Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Trading 1.9% Higher

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.56 and last traded at $14.37. 2,058 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,032,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 7.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.13. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of -0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 69.19% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $191.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.83 million. Research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 6.5% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 200.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

