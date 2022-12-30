Maravai LifeSciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,002 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,791% compared to the typical volume of 53 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 200.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 6,670.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of -0.30. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $42.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $191.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.83 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 69.19% and a net margin of 26.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

