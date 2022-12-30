Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,723 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 21,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 536,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,310,000 after acquiring an additional 22,061 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 466,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,515,000 after buying an additional 18,782 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 146,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 9,864 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of EFV stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day moving average is $43.12. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.