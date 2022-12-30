Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Grows Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,393 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $1,406,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 99.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 599,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,421,000 after purchasing an additional 26,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.25. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $52.22.

