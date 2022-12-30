Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $21.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 6.7% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $21,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 50,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 40,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 121,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ESGU opened at $85.03 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.64.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%.

