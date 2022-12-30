Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA VV opened at $174.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.03. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

