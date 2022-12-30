Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 38,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TNF LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. TNF LLC now owns 321,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,848.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,533,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219,674 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,101,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.78. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $52.98.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.