Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,601,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $248.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.36. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

