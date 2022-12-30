MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Trading Down 4.1%

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.16. 886 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 309,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of MaxCyte to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

MaxCyte Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68.

Insider Activity at MaxCyte

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 56.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 735,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $4,525,083.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 23,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $162,597.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 735,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $4,525,083.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 792,630 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,860 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxCyte

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the second quarter worth about $76,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 17.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxCyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.