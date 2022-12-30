Maxim Group Lowers Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Price Target to $36.00

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Maxim Group from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 92.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ESEA. TheStreet upgraded Euroseas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Univest Sec decreased their price target on shares of Euroseas from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Euroseas Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ ESEA opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $133.33 million, a P/E ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. Euroseas has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $35.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Euroseas ( NASDAQ:ESEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The shipping company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $47.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.37 million. Euroseas had a return on equity of 85.11% and a net margin of 60.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESEA. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Euroseas by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,013 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Euroseas by 19.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the second quarter worth $225,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Euroseas by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 49,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Euroseas by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).

