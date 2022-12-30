Maxim Group Lowers Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Price Target to $36.00

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Maxim Group from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 92.51% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ESEA. TheStreet upgraded Euroseas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Univest Sec decreased their price target on shares of Euroseas from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.
Euroseas Trading Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ ESEA opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $133.33 million, a P/E ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. Euroseas has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $35.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESEA. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Euroseas by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,013 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Euroseas by 19.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the second quarter worth $225,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Euroseas by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 49,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Euroseas by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.11% of the company’s stock.
About Euroseas
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Euroseas (ESEA)
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.