MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of MBIA in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
MBIA Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of MBIA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.68. 225,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average of $11.75. MBIA has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MBIA
MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MBIA (MBI)
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.