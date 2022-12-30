MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of MBIA in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MBIA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.68. 225,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average of $11.75. MBIA has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MBIA during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in MBIA by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in MBIA by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 13,301 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

