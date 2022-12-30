MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Acquires 373 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 801.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 57,438 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 78,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.37. The company had a trading volume of 58,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,015. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.40 and a 200 day moving average of $53.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $73.46.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

