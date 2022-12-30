MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 10.3% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $21,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,644,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $781,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.63. The stock had a trading volume of 22,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,991. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.97 and its 200-day moving average is $230.25. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $325.25.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

