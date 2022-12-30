MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.19. 11,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,560. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $256.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

