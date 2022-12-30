MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Grows Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,663,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,216,000 after purchasing an additional 38,436 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 729,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,153,000 after purchasing an additional 25,692 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 162.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,061,000 after acquiring an additional 360,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Boot Barn by 20.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after acquiring an additional 74,231 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.34 per share, for a total transaction of $130,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boot Barn Stock Down 0.1 %

BOOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.13.

NYSE:BOOT traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $61.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,720. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.68. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $127.17.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $351.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Articles

