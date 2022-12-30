MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,169 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 15.9% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 620 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 23,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.4 %

COP traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $116.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,899,259. The stock has a market cap of $145.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $71.68 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.75 and its 200 day moving average is $109.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Argus upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

