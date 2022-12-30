MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $88,000 Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

WPC stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,513. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.25%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

