MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Lowers Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. FMR LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 48.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319,805 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 105,084.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,845,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,085,000 after buying an additional 4,841,227 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after buying an additional 3,286,137 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 239.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,033,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,533,000 after buying an additional 2,140,670 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,543,000 after buying an additional 1,718,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.82) to £130 ($156.89) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 118 ($1.42) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.82) to £118 ($142.41) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,343.11.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.26. 81,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,682,806. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.36. The stock has a market cap of $208.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.64, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.54.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

