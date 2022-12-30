MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Purchases 3,408 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 325.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 82.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

NET stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.82. The company had a trading volume of 27,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,526,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.80 and a beta of 1.00. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $136.69.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $2,377,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $2,377,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 433,459 shares of company stock worth $21,937,764 over the last ninety days. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cloudflare from $76.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.04.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

