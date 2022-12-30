Mcashchain Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MCASH)

Mcashchain (MCASH) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Mcashchain has a market capitalization of $39.82 million and $4.17 worth of Mcashchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mcashchain has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One Mcashchain token can currently be purchased for $0.0613 or 0.00000371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mcashchain Token Profile

Mcashchain’s genesis date was June 26th, 2019. Mcashchain’s total supply is 986,303,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,521,937 tokens. The official website for Mcashchain is www.mcash.network. Mcashchain’s official Twitter account is @mcashchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mcashchain is medium.com/mcashchain.

Buying and Selling Mcashchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Mcashchain (MCASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Users are able to generate MCASH through the process of mining. Mcashchain has a current supply of 986,303,858 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mcashchain is 0.0614099 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mcash.network/.”

