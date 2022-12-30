McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Raised by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,078 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $61,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.85.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $2.99 on Friday, reaching $262.94. The stock had a trading volume of 18,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,747. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.93. The stock has a market cap of $192.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

