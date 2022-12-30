McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.85.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $265.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.93. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.