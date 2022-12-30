MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.87

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$18.87 and traded as low as C$18.01. MEG Energy shares last traded at C$18.17, with a volume of 1,506,556 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on MEG shares. Raymond James lowered MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MEG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$21.21.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.49.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

