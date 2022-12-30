Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT) Short Interest Update

Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,500 shares, an increase of 66.9% from the November 30th total of 90,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Mega Matrix Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,819. Mega Matrix has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $12.76.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Yucheng Hu sold 2,397,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $2,397,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,593,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,593,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 30.17% of the company’s stock.
Mega Matrix Company Profile
Mega Matrix Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the GameFi business in the metaverse ecosystem. It also provides aircraft advisory and management services. The company was formerly known as AeroCentury Corp. and changed its name to Mega Matrix Corp. in March 2022. Mega Matrix Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.
