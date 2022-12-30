Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT) Short Interest Update

Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,500 shares, an increase of 66.9% from the November 30th total of 90,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Mega Matrix Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,819. Mega Matrix has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $12.76.

Get Mega Matrix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Yucheng Hu sold 2,397,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $2,397,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,593,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,593,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 30.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mega Matrix

Mega Matrix Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mega Matrix during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mega Matrix during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mega Matrix during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mega Matrix during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mega Matrix during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mega Matrix Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the GameFi business in the metaverse ecosystem. It also provides aircraft advisory and management services. The company was formerly known as AeroCentury Corp. and changed its name to Mega Matrix Corp. in March 2022. Mega Matrix Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mega Matrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mega Matrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.