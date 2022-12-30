MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Short Interest Down 75.9% in December

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 75.9% from the November 30th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.95. 19,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,799. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.13. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $52.29.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MKKGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €248.00 ($263.83) to €220.00 ($234.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €195.00 ($207.45) to €198.00 ($210.64) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €210.00 ($223.40) to €200.00 ($212.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

See Also

