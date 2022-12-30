Meridian Financial Partners LLC Buys 1,026 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,008 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 1.1% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,476.6% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.81. 217,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,054,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $52.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.