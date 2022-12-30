MetisDAO 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.47 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $16.12 or 0.00097234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $71.01 million and $1.47 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00012591 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037151 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00036147 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005923 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00018237 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00227038 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 16.13117125 USD and is down -1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $1,476,330.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

