M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.15

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.15 and traded as high as $20.90. M&F Bancorp shares last traded at $20.88, with a volume of 1,554 shares traded.

M&F Bancorp Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.25.

M&F Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%.

About M&F Bancorp

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

