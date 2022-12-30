MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Short Interest Update

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, an increase of 615.3% from the November 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS High Income Municipal Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXE. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 21.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Performance

CXE stock remained flat at $3.47 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,441. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average is $3.65.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Increases Dividend

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This is a positive change from MFS High Income Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

