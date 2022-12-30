Midas Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11,281.97 (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 30th. In the last seven days, Midas has traded 99.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Midas has a market cap of $506,909.25 and approximately $11,281.97 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Midas token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Midas alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $895.05 or 0.05451205 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.51 or 0.00502528 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,888.86 or 0.29775021 BTC.

Midas Token Profile

Midas (MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Midas is midas.investments.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 0.19736546 USD and is up 8.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $12,001.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Midas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Midas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.